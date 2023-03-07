Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Short Interest Update

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,067,600 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 2,218,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 382.9 days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora Stock Performance

Shares of LNDAF stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Línea Directa Aseguradora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Línea Directa Aseguradora Company Profile

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other non-life insurance products under the Línea Directa, Penelope Seguros, Aprecio, and Vivaz Seguros brands.

