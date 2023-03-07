Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 373,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 202.1 days.

Linamar Stock Performance

LIMAF stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. Linamar has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $57.02.

Get Linamar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIMAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Linamar

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.