Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $40.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.