Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) & Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Newegg Commerce and Hingham Institution for Savings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Newegg Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.80%. Given Newegg Commerce’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Newegg Commerce is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 31.71% 14.76% 1.40%

Volatility & Risk

Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Hingham Institution for Savings’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $2.38 million 215.93 $36.26 million N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $118.31 million 5.12 $37.52 million $17.04 16.52

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Newegg Commerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

