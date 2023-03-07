Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Chimerix Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Chimerix had a return on equity of 113.54% and a net margin of 509.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Chimerix by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chimerix by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chimerix by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chimerix by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

