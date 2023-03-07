Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.44, a PEG ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,354,402 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth $49,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chewy by 68.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Chewy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 692,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.