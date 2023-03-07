Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

EVRI has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Everi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 584,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 140,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE EVRI opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Everi has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $22.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everi will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.