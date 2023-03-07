Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of ZBH opened at $124.62 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 113.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after buying an additional 683,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,014,000 after buying an additional 650,886 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after buying an additional 3,077,685 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,945,000 after buying an additional 95,972 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

