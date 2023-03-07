Korn Ferry (KFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Korn Ferry has set its Q3 guidance at $0.88-1.00 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.88-$1.00 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

