Korn Ferry (KFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Korn Ferry has set its Q3 guidance at $0.88-1.00 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.88-$1.00 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Korn Ferry Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.