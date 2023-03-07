Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.95. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,495. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

