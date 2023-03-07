Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ VRDN opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.95. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,495. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.
About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.
