Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NERV opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.07. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Minerva Neurosciences

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

