BEST (BEST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.

BEST Price Performance

Shares of BEST stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.93. BEST has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BEST

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in BEST during the first quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BEST by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in BEST by 291.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Freight, Supply Chain Management, Global, and Others. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

