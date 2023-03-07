Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.
Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
