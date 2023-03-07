Aware (AWRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aware Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Aware has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 million, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aware by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.

