Dada Nexus (DADA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of DADA stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DADA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 891,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 292,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $8,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

