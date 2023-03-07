Dada Nexus (DADA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dada Nexus Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of DADA stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DADA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
