Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.55. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on HBIO shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
