Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.55. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBIO shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 46.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 218,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 26.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 56,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

