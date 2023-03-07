Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

MLR opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Miller Industries Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, ?and Chevron.

