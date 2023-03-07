Arbutus Biopharma Co. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbutus Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday.

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.