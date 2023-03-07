Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAUGet Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.