Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several brokerages have commented on HGV. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $54.55.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

