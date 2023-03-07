Health Catalyst, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Health Catalyst in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.81). The consensus estimate for Health Catalyst’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.21.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

