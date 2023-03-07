Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $103.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 395.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 28.4% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 81,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.