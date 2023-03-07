Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Lifted by Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.54. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.87 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $201.57 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

