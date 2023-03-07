Brokers Set Expectations for Nordstrom, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.41.

JWN opened at $19.63 on Monday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

