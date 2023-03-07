Wedbush Comments on Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.75) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,665 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

