Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Nordstrom, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.41.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.9 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

