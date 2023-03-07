FY2025 EPS Estimates for argenx SE Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for argenx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn $5.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.29. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($9.64) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2026 earnings at $14.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.50.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $341.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a 52-week low of $256.44 and a 52-week high of $407.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after acquiring an additional 182,835 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of argenx by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 128,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

