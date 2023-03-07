Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $144.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

