Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Cut by Analyst

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Shares of JWN opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Nordstrom has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 325.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 80.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 18.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

