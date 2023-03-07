Ardelyx, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Ardelyx in a report released on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.90 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARDX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.10. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ardelyx by 81.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 139,484 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 39.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 217,061 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $60,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

