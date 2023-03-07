Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$94.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$106.42 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.53.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE TD opened at C$88.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$88.22. The company has a market cap of C$161.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.27 and a 1 year high of C$104.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at C$16,432,241. In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

