Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$101.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by Barclays from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$100.53.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$88.77 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$77.27 and a 52-week high of C$104.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$90.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$88.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. In related news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

