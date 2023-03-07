BWS Financial Boosts Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Price Target to $8.00

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BWS Financial from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Assertio Stock Performance

ASRT opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Assertio has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

Assertio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 393,735 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,103 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

