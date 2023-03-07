BWS Financial Boosts Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Price Target to $8.00

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BWS Financial from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ASRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Assertio Stock Performance
ASRT opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Assertio has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
