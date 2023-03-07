Comparing Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) and IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) and IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of IVERIC bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Phio Pharmaceuticals and IVERIC bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A IVERIC bio 0 2 7 0 2.78

Profitability

IVERIC bio has a consensus target price of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 18.28%. Given IVERIC bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IVERIC bio is more favorable than Phio Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and IVERIC bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.30% -58.13% IVERIC bio N/A -52.16% -44.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and IVERIC bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$13.29 million ($10.68) -0.57 IVERIC bio N/A N/A -$185.21 million ($1.52) -15.18

IVERIC bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IVERIC bio has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IVERIC bio beats Phio Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R. Guyer and Samir Chandrakant Patel on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

