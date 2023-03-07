Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KNRRY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised Knorr-Bremse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Knorr-Bremse from €75.00 ($79.79) to €69.00 ($73.40) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Knorr-Bremse Price Performance

KNRRY opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

