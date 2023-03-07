StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Shares of BRN opened at $2.42 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 30.37%.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

