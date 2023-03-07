Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Identiv in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Identiv’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Identiv from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Identiv has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 68.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 17.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

