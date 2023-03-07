BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRFS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HSBC cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.95.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.69. BRF has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in BRF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,192,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 27,582.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,130 shares during the period. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

