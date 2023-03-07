BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRFS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HSBC cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.95.
BRF Trading Up 6.8 %
NYSE:BRFS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.69. BRF has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.