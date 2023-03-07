Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $53.69 on Friday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In related news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 39.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,523 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Alcoa by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

