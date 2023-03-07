AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,312,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,905,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.