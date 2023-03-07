Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

