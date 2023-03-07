Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $552.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $609.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

