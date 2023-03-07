ACRES Commercial Realty’s (ACR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 2.8 %
ACR opened at $9.64 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 150.87, a current ratio of 150.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.
In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $28,664.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,152,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,623,846.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 33,982 shares of company stock valued at $385,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
