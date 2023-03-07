ACRES Commercial Realty’s (ACR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 2.8 %

ACR opened at $9.64 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 150.87, a current ratio of 150.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $28,664.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,152,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,623,846.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 33,982 shares of company stock valued at $385,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

