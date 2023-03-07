Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,585,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

