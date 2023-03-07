Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares during the period.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

