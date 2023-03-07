Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.23. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asana Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Asana by 48.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

