Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.
ASAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.77.
Shares of ASAN opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.23. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
