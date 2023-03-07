Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %
NYSE BFAM opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.21.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
