Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NYSE BFAM opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after acquiring an additional 220,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after acquiring an additional 284,947 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after acquiring an additional 502,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

