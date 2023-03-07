Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of BBY opened at $82.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

