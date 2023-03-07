Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 326,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 151,159 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 145,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.