Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Stories

